Boston Partners Has $831.33 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,012,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.55% of Charles Schwab worth $831,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 7,612,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,286,180. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

