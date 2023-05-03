Boston Partners Has $566.98 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.49% of KeyCorp worth $566,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 11,685,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,677,660. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

