Boston Partners Has $471.24 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.46% of Masco worth $471,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 330,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,654. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

