Boston Partners Has $1.06 Billion Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,330 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.4% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.05% of The Cigna Group worth $1,063,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of CI stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average is $298.34.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
