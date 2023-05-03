Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 835,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $337,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,476. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

