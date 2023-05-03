Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.23% of Dover worth $615,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 265,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

