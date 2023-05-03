Boston Partners Acquires 2,448,913 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.37% of Halliburton worth $488,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,568,627 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $186,348,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

HAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 3,486,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.