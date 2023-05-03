Bobcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.40 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $333,991.44 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

