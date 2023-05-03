BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 3,446,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,689,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

