Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 9,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 75,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.