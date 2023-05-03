Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.0 %

OWL stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -357.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.