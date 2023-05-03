Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:APRN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

