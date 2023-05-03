Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

BLMN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 443,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

