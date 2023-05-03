Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

