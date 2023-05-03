Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

