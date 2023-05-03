Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.89 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

