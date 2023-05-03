Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

