Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 331,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DUK stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.