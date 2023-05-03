Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 64,275 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

