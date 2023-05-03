Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,077 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $317.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.