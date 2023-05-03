Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

