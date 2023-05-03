BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BBN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 84,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

