BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,422. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.