BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 43,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,024. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
