BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 43,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,024. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

