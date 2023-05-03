BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 51,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,021. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

