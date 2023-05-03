BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 38,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

