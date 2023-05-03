BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

