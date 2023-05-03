BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,657. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

