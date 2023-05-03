BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

