BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,884. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

