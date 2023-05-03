BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 65,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

