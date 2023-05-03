BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

