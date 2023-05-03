BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.