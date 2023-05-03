BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

