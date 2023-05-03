BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,253. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

