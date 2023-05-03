BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 26,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

