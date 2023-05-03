BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,314. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

