BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 32,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,519. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

