BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 322,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

