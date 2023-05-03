BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
BGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 44,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
