BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 44,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.