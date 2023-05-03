BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BTZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 71,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.