BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 71,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

