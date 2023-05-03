BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 6th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 101,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Further Reading

