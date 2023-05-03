BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 6th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 101,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
