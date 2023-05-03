Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.79

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 193522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 41.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,369 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 955,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1,474.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Featured Articles

