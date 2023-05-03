Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$7.19. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 181,578 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDI. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$428.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.45 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4788434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

