Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.30

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 68033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$425.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
