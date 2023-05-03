BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $590.33 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004268 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $13,879,174.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

