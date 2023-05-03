BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $5.07 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

