Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Handelsbanken

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

