Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 315,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,366 shares of company stock worth $43,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,783. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 741.60% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

