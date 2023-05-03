Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $464.10

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.

TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

