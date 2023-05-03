Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

